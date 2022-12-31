 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GAL Ramírez's LION update for 31 December 2022

LION Final 2022 Fix - Video Tutorials Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10237712 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a fix for the video tutorials, they were not being played because did not compile and was still referencing the videos from my computer, thanks to players for letting me know.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2227411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link