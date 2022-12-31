 Skip to content

World of Fate update for 31 December 2022

Squads Levels Patch 1

Build 10237623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Squad Levels
  • Squad Merging
  • Power Scaling based on Squad level and size
  • Squad Sizes
  • Research to buy higher level squads

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed some buildings not loading in dense areas
  • Finally Fixed the Stupid Squad Marker Bug

