Squads Levels Patch 1

New Features:
- Squad Levels
- Squad Merging
- Power Scaling based on Squad level and size
- Squad Sizes
- Research to buy higher level squads
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed some buildings not loading in dense areas
- Finally Fixed the Stupid Squad Marker Bug
