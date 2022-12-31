 Skip to content

Xross Dreams update for 31 December 2022

happy new year's eve

Share · View all patches · Build 10237583 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

too exhausted to write patch notes

i've narrowed the desyncs down to a cpu timing issue

i fixed hive rocks and skeleton scoring

thank you for your patience

