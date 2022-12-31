Build: Fixes and the start of usage-based skills are in!

- Additional Tips signs added.
- The vignette effect has been adjusted for visibility.
- Removed the barely visible grid under the world.
- Usage based skills are showing up. Perform actions to raise the skills and gain bonuses for that action going forward. Check the new UI under the character menu to see the values.
- Campfire gives off appropriate lighting.
- Tools require energy to use.
- Fixed Leoric's Dungeon loot and skeletons misfiring.
- New UI rework
- Loot mark0ers show for dropped items.
- Fox meat quest changed from 4 meat to 1.
