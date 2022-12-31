 Skip to content

Kaiju Klash update for 31 December 2022

12-31-2022 Update

12-31-2022 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch going out today to address a graphical glitch on the win screen where legs didn't always show up.

Thanks for playing Kaiju Klash!

