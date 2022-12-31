 Skip to content

Town Girls update for 31 December 2022

Tabby Cat Achievements & Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10237434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added Steam achievements to Amber's first date.
  2. Fixed a bug where breaking glass in another area of the game, also broke glass
    everywhere else.
  3. Fixed a bug where the "windowfetish" Steam achievement was able to be achieved
    at the same time as the "window" achievement.
  4. "sexoffender" achievement is now achieveable.
  5. Fixed a bug where glass would magically repair during character dates.

