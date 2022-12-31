- Added Steam achievements to Amber's first date.
- Fixed a bug where breaking glass in another area of the game, also broke glass
everywhere else.
- Fixed a bug where the "windowfetish" Steam achievement was able to be achieved
at the same time as the "window" achievement.
- "sexoffender" achievement is now achieveable.
- Fixed a bug where glass would magically repair during character dates.
Town Girls update for 31 December 2022
Tabby Cat Achievements & Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
