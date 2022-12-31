 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Catching Spirits Playtest update for 31 December 2022

Update Notes for Dec31

Share · View all patches · Build 10237422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increased security with python server
Fix small bugs with virtual keyboard controller, player bases

Changed files in this update

Depot 2229861
  • Loading history…
Depot 2229862
  • Loading history…
Depot 2229863
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link