Dec 31 Update Notes

Happy new year!
Please leave feedback for the game and share the game to help it grow!
- Improved graphics
- Other changes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Happy new year!
Please leave feedback for the game and share the game to help it grow!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update