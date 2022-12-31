 Skip to content

CulixCupric's Temeritus: Dark Scion update for 31 December 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10237304 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed the last patch breaking saves again, and coal not being defined, as well as slime bottles being redone.

