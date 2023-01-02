The game is out now on Early Access!

Sass VS Fash is out now on Early Access!
Now you can get a taste of what's planned with the upcoming full release. We hope you enjoy this version of the game!
Feel free to discuss any feedback on the Steam discussions page of this game.
