 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sass VS Fash: Girlballs of Steel update for 2 January 2023

The game is out now on Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 10237194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sass VS Fash is out now on Early Access!

Now you can get a taste of what's planned with the upcoming full release. We hope you enjoy this version of the game!

Feel free to discuss any feedback on the Steam discussions page of this game.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link