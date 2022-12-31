 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

江湖幸存者 update for 31 December 2022

0.76 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10237173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Try to fix the virtual joystick(vJoy) cause the main view bad navigation issue
  2. Improve the damage of White Clouds Out / Three Swords / Buddha's light / Willow Whips / Willow Sword / Drifting Snow / Freeze Sword / Across River
  3. Dust Tornado now with the Fire type rather than former wrong Earth type
  4. (X)Freeze Sword now can try to lock another object when former locked enemy died
  5. Slightly decrease the early time BOSS HP of map 3

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here

Changed files in this update

Depot 2196791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link