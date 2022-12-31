0.76 Update

Try to fix the virtual joystick(vJoy) cause the main view bad navigation issue Improve the damage of White Clouds Out / Three Swords / Buddha's light / Willow Whips / Willow Sword / Drifting Snow / Freeze Sword / Across River Dust Tornado now with the Fire type rather than former wrong Earth type (X)Freeze Sword now can try to lock another object when former locked enemy died Slightly decrease the early time BOSS HP of map 3

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here