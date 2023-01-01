Punishment for using bots, cheats and real money trading

We advocate for the game to be as fair as possible and oppose the use of prohibited programs and trading for real money. As a first warning, we have reset the game funds to all RMT merchants and also banned several players who tried to hack the game client.

Repeated violations will lead to permanent blocking of the account and all property of the violator and his associated accounts without the possibility of recovery. We also remind you that in accordance with the rules of our game, there is a responsibility for the purchase of any services and values ​​for real money and also leads to severe penalties.