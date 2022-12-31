The game-breaking bug has been fixed!
Also, the "Wrestling Development" Company has been removed and will be replaced with a new system later.
Thank you!
Wrestling Manager 2023 update for 31 December 2022
Game Bug Fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The game-breaking bug has been fixed!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update