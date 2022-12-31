 Skip to content

Wrestling Manager 2023 update for 31 December 2022

Game Bug Fixed

Build 10237042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game-breaking bug has been fixed!
Also, the "Wrestling Development" Company has been removed and will be replaced with a new system later.
Thank you!

