Update 0.20.34 Patch Notes

Happy new year!
- Added several 1x3 fade decals.
- H.E. Missiles, Nukes, and Explosive Charges now show their damage stat as "Max Damage" to make it clearer that the damage is a theoretical maximum and not guaranteed.
- The nuclear and biohazard decals are now properly centered.
- Bugfix: Exploit in multiplayer where it was possible to transfer crew to players to give them more crew than their fame was supposed to allow them to have.
- Bugfix: Exploit where crew inside ships during a hyper-jump didn't count against the player's maximum crew as determined by their fame.
- Bugfix: After deleting a sun in Creative Mode, and sun damage vfx on ships within the sun's damage zone would not disappear.
- Bugfix: On Civilian difficulty, flying crew belonging to the player's ships could still be killed.
- Bugfix: Area of effect weapons such as H.E. Missiles and Nukes were incapable of destroying ship parts on Admiral and Grand Admiral difficulties.
- Bugfix: Steam Cloud saves weren't working if the user's Saved Games folder was in a non-standard location. For new users, Cosmoteer will now ask the operating system for the location of the Saved Games folder instead of assuming it is located in the user's home folder. If there is already an existing Saved Games folder within the user's home folder, it will continue to be used, meaning that cloud saves will continue to not work if they were not yet working. If you are one of those users, you will need to temporarily move or rename the Cosmoteer folder inside of Saved Games, which will force the game to switch to the new location. Then move or copy over the contents to the new location.
Changed files in this update