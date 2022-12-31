Build Update #DEC31 #103

Added

1- Added new chapter area: Jussieu. Including 3 new mission areas, 2 new combat backgrounds, and numerous new tile decorations.

2- New combat feature: Enemy wave spawn. Now you might need to defeat waves and waves of enemies if you drag the fight too long.

3- New enemy: SDX. They move slowly but attack with rocket-propelled punches and huge bombs.

4- New info tag for wave spawn missions added across all chapters.

5- Updated tile system to support upcoming usage of animated tile decorations in combat.

6- Updated buff system to support upcoming usage of crowd buff. Some enemies might get buffed up due to the influence of their allies.

7- Enemy leveling system reworked.

8- Added "ATK" and "DEF" tags in Info Pad for a clearer indication of what the numbers represent.

9- Grenade related perks. When equipped, enable attack right after a throw or throw right after an attack.

Fixed

1- Language support tools and functions reworked.

2- Patroc based wingmen not working correctly and causing a crash.

3- Wave spawn enemy not equipped with correct items.

4- Initial position for the player character can be assigned correctly now.

5- Enemy leveling not working correctly and piling up on certain attributes multiple times.

Tweaked

1- Some tile assets were reworked.