GAL Ramírez's LION update for 31 December 2022

LION Update 31/12/2022

Good Day To all, Here is a new LION update, this time for the Tutorials, now you will se descriptive images and videos for the Inventory menu descriptions as well s for when you obtain new upgrades.

