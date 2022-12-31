Build 2245 Hotfix for v1.4.5.2 Live Now

Minor hotfix just went live with build 2245 - no change in version number as exe has remained the same:
- Nissan R89C: Fixed CTD loading LD variant
- Adjusted tread for Hyper & Supercars for better water draining in wet surface
- F-Classics: Minor aero adjustments to Lotus 98T for slightly better performance; Corrected minor suspension travel assymetry in Mclarens MP4/4, MP4/5B, MP4/6; Fixed sounds for G3M3 LD variant; Revised boost function in turbo cars so it can be held freely up to 30 seconds keeping the boost button pressed (gameplay note: it will wear engine & fuel a lot quicker)
- Brabham BT62: Corrected scrub / skid sounds & tire tread texture .
- Livery, helmet and outfit overrides added for F-Vintage, F-Retro, F-Classic, F-V12. F-V10, F-Ultimate (all gens)
- Adjusted backfire parameters for Corvette GTP, Nissan R89C & Nissan R390
Changed files in this update