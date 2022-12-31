Patch version 0.5.14

This patch fixes some recently reported bugs and odd interactions, addresses some balance items, and adds a couple of new features.
Changelog for version 0.5.14
- Added a game difficulty option for Chronicle mode that can be changed from the ESC menu (except in battle). This scales enemy attributes up/down, and adds more stamina loss at higher difficulties
- Reworked Lawbringer skills
- Reduced Occultist Form's Dark Guest skill damage
- Reworked Devil's Devil's Mark skill to focus more on DoT than instant damage
- Effects added by Town upgrades are no longer considered Debuffs or Buffs as it relates to skill or resist interactions, but now have their own category of "Town Effect".
- Added some new icons to better distinguish Party Buffs/Debuffs (auras) and Town Effects
- Effect icons with multiple descriptions or types will now better show all related skills and their type (buff/debuff/town/party) when mouse hovering over them
- Added Fire and Poison tags to Raider's Boomkit skill
- Improved description of shared skill unlocks for Claire when rescuing a character that grants a skill to multiple forms
- Divine Shield skill is no longer copyable/stealable
- Fixed character AI not using certain subskills
- Fixed interaction when Golem resists Big Blob boss's Big Slam skill
- Fixed possible crash when using Caveman's Tar Pit skill vs Golem
- Fixed Gunslinger's War and Peace damage value descriptions showing incorrect values
- Fixed Magma Spray enemy skill not having a Ranged attack type
- Fixed icon for dodge effect on Rum skill
- Fixed Strategize skill still having old effect icons from before its rework
- Hypnotic Presence skill no longer applies if the user is asleep (fixes possible infinite sleep loop)
- Fixed in-battle description of Amputate skill being too long
- Fixed Caleb's Malice relic damage being able to cause an infinite loop crash
- Fixed Angel's Ascension skill being copyable
- Fixed Rune Scribe's Infused Robe skill having Ice tag instead of Energy
- Fixed Jaguar's Macahuitl skill not having a Passive tag
- Fixed bug with Spellblade's Spell Refraction removing relic skills from skill list in certain instances
- Fixed Flash Freeze skill preventing death if the skill owner was asleep
- Fixed Bear Trap skill's sprite not always being removed properly when the effect ends
- Fixed hit chance for a few skills not showing 100% when they should
- Fixed missing preview image for locked Act 4 in act selection menu
- Fixed discrepancy between in and out of battle Quest completion status description for Gadgeteer
- Fixed a possible rare interaction where Hell Pit boss could get stuck in a soft-lock state
