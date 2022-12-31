《散落之瓣：華》年末更新

準備迎接新的一年，散落也迎來本年度最後一次更新
更新內容：
◆ 修正一些小bug或錯字
◆ 微幅提升主角群基本能力值
◆ 某個會背刺友軍(?)的技能，第一次使用時會特別提示
◆ 現在在過關後的音樂欣賞區，也可以欣賞遊戲CG圖
《散落之瓣：華》目前也在冬季特賣中，明年也請大家繼續指教了！
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1929850/__Falling_Petals_Bloom_Edition/
