Update, Version 20221231

English

[Lost in the Sand]Added some dialog options after Eve returns to the tea house. You can ask her why she is here. You can ask her about Aleister. (Depending on how the story in Queensmouth ends, the dialog will be different.)

[An Internet Addicted Girl and Bunny]If you promised to give Eve a bunny but didn't give her in Queensmouth, you can now give her in Egypt to finish this quest. (Dialog is a bit different as Eve became a bit less cheerful after what happened in Queensmouth.)

[Egypt]Wild Camels now appear in "Long-Forgotten Mountain Path" and "Desert of the Trapped." (Non-Hostile Animals.)

[Butterfly]You can now use Butterfly Wings in Queensmouth Pathway.

[Butterfly]Once the door of Junkyard House is open. You can choose to go to the Junkyard House from Queensmouth outdoor locations when using Butterfly Wings.

[Wiki]All the above have been updated in the game's wiki.

[Lost in the Sand]Fixed a bug that when checking your relationship with Eve if you try to convince both parties to work together, a wrong variable was used.

简体中文

【迷失于沙粒中】加入了在伊芙回到茶馆后的一些对话选项。你可以询问她出现在这里的原因。你可以询问关于阿莱斯特的事情。（根据王后镇剧情的不同结局。这里的对话会有不同。）

【网瘾少女与兔子】如果在王后镇时你答应给伊芙一只兔子，但是当时没有给她，你现在可以在埃及给她一只兔子来完成这个任务。（伊芙的对话会有所不同。在经历了王后镇的事情之后，她不那么活泼了。）

【埃及】野生的骆驼现在会出现在【早已被遗忘的山道】和【被困者的沙漠】。（非敌意的野生动物。）

【蝴蝶】你现在可以在王后镇通路使用蝴蝶之翼。

【蝴蝶】当垃圾场小屋的大门开启后，你现在可以用蝴蝶之翼飞到垃圾场的小屋内。

【维基】游戏的维基已经更新了上述变动。

【迷失于沙粒中】修复了在你试图说服两个阵营合作是，关于伊芙的关系判定使用了错误的变量的Bug。