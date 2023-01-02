 Skip to content

RUNES Magica update for 2 January 2023

v0.6 Update

v0.6 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes

Added control settings.

Improved settings window.

Improved character control.

The number of spells available at once has been adjusted to 3.

The type rune no longer appears during the game.

The game starts with the type rune fixed in the spell slot.

The spell cool time has been adjusted.

Improved the visuals of the debuffs that are given to enemies.

The effect of some debuffs has been changed by balancing the debuffs.

Changed the order of the story progression and modified some lines.

Improved damage indicator

Adjusted the balance associated with the enemy's physical strength.

Item price and gold supply and demand balance have been adjusted.

Bug

Fixed an issue where the sound effect was too loud according to the spell.

The spell with missing sound effects has been corrected.

Fixed the problem where artifacts that could not be effective continued to appear.

Fixed the problem where the decimal unit of the held gold was marked.

Fixed an issue where the bounty hunter's attack skill was malfunctioning.

Other bugs have been corrected.

