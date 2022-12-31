 Skip to content

Panzer War:Definitely Edition (Cry of War) update for 31 December 2022

Maps and VFX upgrade

Share · View all patches · Build 10236480

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The map of DE version is upgraded with new graphic features. New VFX is upgraded. The HD version and URP version share the same tanks now.

