Volume² - advanced Windows volume control update for 3 January 2023

Volume² 1.1.8.460

Build 10236448

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added support for OSC protocol (#241)
New hotkey action - Mute all microphones (#225)
Added the ability to control the default recording device (#207)
Fixed application volume control when it is not on default audio device
Custom sound settings was added (#210)
Fixed update tray icon after a new device was connected

