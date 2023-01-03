Added support for OSC protocol (#241)
New hotkey action - Mute all microphones (#225)
Added the ability to control the default recording device (#207)
Fixed application volume control when it is not on default audio device
Custom sound settings was added (#210)
Fixed update tray icon after a new device was connected
Volume² - advanced Windows volume control update for 3 January 2023
Volume² 1.1.8.460
Added support for OSC protocol (#241)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update