0.3.7h: Steam Input & Custom Gamepads

Share · View all patches · Build 10236361 · Last edited 31 December 2022 – 09:26:03 UTC by Wendy

For maximum gamepad compatibility, you can now choose between Steam Input, InControl, and Custom Gamepads.

STEAM INPUT

Tallowmere 2 now supports Steam Input natively.

This should improve controller support on Windows, macOS, and Linux for the following controllers:

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

PlayStation 3 Controller

PlayStation 4 Controller

PlayStation 5 Controller

Steam Controller

Steam Deck

Xbox 360 Controller

Xbox One Controller

Various other controllers

Enable Steam Input

Steam Input needs to be enabled both inside and outside the game.

Connect your controller to your computer, and ensure its batteries are charged if needed.

Before launching the game, open your Steam client, then right-click Tallowmere 2 > Properties > Controller > Enable Steam Input.

Launch the game, then select Options > Input > Controller Module > Steam Input. You may need to restart the game afterwards.

Select a configuration

Ensure a Tallowmere 2 configuration is selected for your controller. Steam's "Generic Gamepad" configuration will not work.

One of the official configurations should be selected by default, but if not...

To access the configurations, you can use Steam's Big Picture mode, or launch the Steam Input overlay in-game by going Options > Input > Steam Input Config.

Once the Steam Input menus are open for your controller, click "Browse Configurations". I've created official configurations for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and Steam Controller, but you can create your own configuration if needed.

Essentially, each button, trigger, and stick should be mapped to its corresponding action.

INCONTROL IS STILL AVAILABLE

If you'd prefer not to use Steam Input, you can still use InControl Legacy or InControl Native.

Disable Steam Input, then enable InControl

For InControl to work, Steam Input needs to be disabled outside the game. In-game, InControl needs to be enabled.

Before launching the game, open your Steam client, then right-click Tallowmere 2 > Properties > Controller > Disable Steam Input.

Launch the game, then select Options > Input > Controller Module > InControl Legacy or InControl Native. You may need to restart the game afterwards.

CUSTOM GAMEPADS

If your controller is not automatically detected by Steam Input nor InControl, you can now create Custom Gamepad profiles, which will let you map all the buttons, triggers, and sticks yourself.

To create and use a custom gamepad:

Before launching the game, open your Steam client, then right-click Tallowmere 2 > Properties > Controller > Disable Steam Input.

Launch the game, then select Options > Input > Controller Module > InControl Legacy or InControl Native. You may need to restart the game afterwards.

Go into Options > Input > Custom Gamepads.

Select one of the empty profile slots.

Using the checkbox list, go through each item to assign each button, trigger, and stick.

Afterwards, you can edit the gamepad's name, select the gamepad's style (Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, etc), and test the controls.

Lastly, enable the "Custom Gamepads" option.

OTHER FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Alert Box:

Now resizes to fit properly on small screen resolutions if needed.

Gamepads:

Glyphs on buttons now update better when switching input modes.

Fixed issue where the game could switch to keyboard input if a gamepad's left stick was slightly moved. (generally affected PlayStation 4 controllers)

Fixed issue where menu content could scroll accidentally for a few frames when using a gamepad.

Steam: