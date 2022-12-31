 Skip to content

bit Dungeon III update for 31 December 2022

Update v1.136 Darkworld

Share · View all patches · Build 10236056

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added weapon swapping.
Added dual rune system.
Tweaked underling network layer to be compatible with more network types.
Added a system to compare item stat.
Fixed various other issues.

