- Killsaws now tear dead hamsters to shreds
- Fixed bug where holding the movement stick while simultaneously selecting a hamster makes it try to hop over an incline
- Improved hamster movement
- Time dilation no longer breaks inspection mode
HamsterVeRse update for 31 December 2022
HamsterVeRse V0.251 HOTFIX Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
HamsterVeRse Content Depot 1668481
