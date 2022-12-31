 Skip to content

HamsterVeRse update for 31 December 2022

HamsterVeRse V0.251 HOTFIX Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Killsaws now tear dead hamsters to shreds
  • Fixed bug where holding the movement stick while simultaneously selecting a hamster makes it try to hop over an incline
  • Improved hamster movement
  • Time dilation no longer breaks inspection mode

