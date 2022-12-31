Hotfix for an issue some Steam Decks have with Renpy games which would cause the game to randomly freeze up for a minute
Sickness update for 31 December 2022
Steam deck fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Sickness Depot Windows Depot 413872
Sickness Depot Linux Depot 413873
Sickness Depot macOS Depot 413874
Sickness Depot Windows 32bit Depot 413875
Sickness Depot Linux 32bit Depot 413876
