Hotfix for an issue some Steam Decks have with Renpy games which would cause the game to randomly freeze up for a minute
Sable's Grimoire: Man And Elf update for 31 December 2022
Steam deck fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Sable's Grimoire: Man And Elf Depot MacOS Depot 1131413
