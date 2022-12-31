Hotfix for an issue some Steam Decks have with Renpy games which would cause the game to randomly freeze up for a minute
Sable's Grimoire: A Dragon's Treasure update for 31 December 2022
Steam deck fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
