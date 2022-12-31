 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 31 December 2022

  • Added numerous Steam Achievements, some of which are hidden easter eggs for you to discover.
  • Added more novelAI image gen options
  • Added support for consuming item as a separate usage string e.g. “you drink the coffee”
  • Fixed issue where alternate universe descriptions weren’t incorporated into prompt text

