- Added numerous Steam Achievements, some of which are hidden easter eggs for you to discover.
- Added more novelAI image gen options
- Added support for consuming item as a separate usage string e.g. “you drink the coffee”
- Fixed issue where alternate universe descriptions weren’t incorporated into prompt text
AI Roguelite update for 31 December 2022
Steam Achievements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
