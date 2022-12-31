Hotfix for an issue some Steam Decks have with Renpy games which would cause the game to randomly freeze up for a minute
Humanity Must Perish update for 31 December 2022
Steam deck fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
MacOS Depot 657053
Humanity Must Perish Depot Windows 32bit Depot 657055
Humanity Must Perish Depot Linux 32bit Depot 657056
Humanity Must Perish Depot Windows 64bit Depot 657057
Humanity Must Perish Depot Linux 64bit Depot 657058
