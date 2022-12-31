 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 31 December 2022

v0.84 Patch Notes

Build 10235630 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed incorrect damage numbers for presence of fear
  • Fixed a crash caused by a non-existent monster girl stats being drawn in battle
  • Fixed certain volcano floor layouts that were impossible to progress through
  • Spyglass has been added back to the shop
  • Lava forge will no longer upgrade non-existent artifacts
  • Fixed a typo in the "Into the Lava" event
  • Coin Pile event can now appear
  • Fixed an issue where going back to the main menu and opening a new game would incorrectly load text size and related outline size

QoL:

  • Normalized text outline size in battle/dungeons.
  • Debug screen (Shift+f2) will now display window sizes and all existing monster girl stats (check memory leaks)

