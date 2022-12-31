v0.84 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed incorrect damage numbers for presence of fear
- Fixed a crash caused by a non-existent monster girl stats being drawn in battle
- Fixed certain volcano floor layouts that were impossible to progress through
- Spyglass has been added back to the shop
- Lava forge will no longer upgrade non-existent artifacts
- Fixed a typo in the "Into the Lava" event
- Coin Pile event can now appear
- Fixed an issue where going back to the main menu and opening a new game would incorrectly load text size and related outline size
QoL:
- Normalized text outline size in battle/dungeons.
- Debug screen (Shift+f2) will now display window sizes and all existing monster girl stats (check memory leaks)
Changed files in this update