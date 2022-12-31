New Client Build 1.0.9.2

This update is required to play.
Updates and changes
- Reworked a lot of how the interaction between the client and multiplayer/matchmaking server
- Removed region system. New system is based on distance from other players and server (using PlayFab data). There might be issues if you use a VPN.
- Lowered threshold for MMR matching so you can match quicker to people with higher MMRs
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with Play Again button not working
- Fixed several issues where the player could get locked into an endless loop of trying to reconnect to a server
Known Issues
- There are several issues with reconnecting to a match if you get disconnected
- if you fail to connect to a match and try to connect again too quickly to the queue you will get an error telling you can't connect. It should clear out within 30 seconds though.
Changed files in this update