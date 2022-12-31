 Skip to content

Deck Defenders update for 31 December 2022

New Client Build 1.0.9.2

Build 10235457 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is required to play.

Updates and changes

  • Reworked a lot of how the interaction between the client and multiplayer/matchmaking server
  • Removed region system. New system is based on distance from other players and server (using PlayFab data). There might be issues if you use a VPN.
  • Lowered threshold for MMR matching so you can match quicker to people with higher MMRs

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with Play Again button not working
  • Fixed several issues where the player could get locked into an endless loop of trying to reconnect to a server

Known Issues

  • There are several issues with reconnecting to a match if you get disconnected
  • if you fail to connect to a match and try to connect again too quickly to the queue you will get an error telling you can't connect. It should clear out within 30 seconds though.

