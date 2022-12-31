Update 1.1 | Ranked Beta Is Here!
New Game Mode | Search and Destroy Ranked
Grapple Buff
-Grapple Range | 7500>>10000
-Grapple CD | 1.9s>>1.5s
Null G update for 31 December 2022
Update 1.1 | Ranked Beta Is Here!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update 1.1 | Ranked Beta Is Here!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update