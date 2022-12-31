 Skip to content

Null G update for 31 December 2022

Update 1.1 | Ranked Beta Is Here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Game Mode | Search and Destroy Ranked
Grapple Buff
-Grapple Range | 7500>>10000
-Grapple CD | 1.9s>>1.5s

