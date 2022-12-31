We created two new task in Cat Gets Medieval to help you find Santa's Workshop. Just go talk to Joy in the castle where the Cat King is at. Only a six more days left to find Santa's workshop.
Cat Gets Medieval update for 31 December 2022
Two new task to help find Santa's Workshop
Patchnotes via Steam Community
