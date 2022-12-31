 Skip to content

Cat Gets Medieval update for 31 December 2022

Two new task to help find Santa's Workshop

Build 10235262

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We created two new task in Cat Gets Medieval to help you find Santa's Workshop. Just go talk to Joy in the castle where the Cat King is at. Only a six more days left to find Santa's workshop.

