- Train routes in invalid direction should be now detected and blocked
- Fixed bug that caused glitched rail textures
- Fixes in station train announcements system
- Vehicle improvements
SimRail - The Railway Simulator Playtest update for 31 December 2022
Playtest update 30.12.2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update