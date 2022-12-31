 Skip to content

SimRail - The Railway Simulator Playtest update for 31 December 2022

Playtest update 30.12.2022

Last edited by Wendy

  • Train routes in invalid direction should be now detected and blocked
  • Fixed bug that caused glitched rail textures
  • Fixes in station train announcements system
  • Vehicle improvements

