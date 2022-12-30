 Skip to content

Black Ice update for 30 December 2022

0.9.196 - 12/30/22 Arcade Upgrade: Arenas Reopened

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Even more Arcade visual updates
  • Reopened Disco arena and Perk Tryout area
  • Fixed hacking issues when playing offline
  • Damage directional indicators now hide when the UI is hidden
  • Fixed home location icon on the map
  • Accelerating Fire on non-miniguns is now more rare
  • Prework for Oshiro area overhaul (Stay tuned!)

