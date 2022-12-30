- Even more Arcade visual updates
- Reopened Disco arena and Perk Tryout area
- Fixed hacking issues when playing offline
- Damage directional indicators now hide when the UI is hidden
- Fixed home location icon on the map
- Accelerating Fire on non-miniguns is now more rare
- Prework for Oshiro area overhaul (Stay tuned!)
Black Ice update for 30 December 2022
0.9.196 - 12/30/22 Arcade Upgrade: Arenas Reopened
Patchnotes via Steam Community
