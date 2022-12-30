 Skip to content

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 30 December 2022

Update Notes Dec 30

Update Notes Dec 30

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • File size improvements for saves - I've seen up to 85% smaller (note that this will only trigger in the save at the end of the month, as it can take a while the first time round)
  • Fixed bug where gimmick matches could break the game
  • Improved performance on the skill tracking charts
  • Added WebP support for images
  • Added ability to view and modify promotion specific tag team info from the Edit Teams screen
  • Updated how screen resizing works to (hopefully) work better
  • Fixed brand filter on Booking Screen
  • Fixed bug where some mods may have a high roster turnover

