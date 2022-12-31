Update Notes for December 31st, 2022

- Optimization for level loading.
- Optimization for how objects are loaded.
- Optimization for how objects are destroyed.
- Basically optimizations all around.
- For some reason destructibles are not counted correctly, so a slight fix for that plus not needing to destroy absolutely everything in a level.
- Fix for support structure destructibles not affecting what they're supporting (e.g. ceiling not breaking after wall breaks).
- Increased aerial special range when gained enough airtime.
- Tweaked destruction behavior for player.
Loco Launcher update for 31 December 2022
