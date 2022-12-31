 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Loco Launcher update for 31 December 2022

Update Notes for December 31st, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10234726 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimization for level loading.
  2. Optimization for how objects are loaded.
  3. Optimization for how objects are destroyed.
  4. Basically optimizations all around.
  5. For some reason destructibles are not counted correctly, so a slight fix for that plus not needing to destroy absolutely everything in a level.
  6. Fix for support structure destructibles not affecting what they're supporting (e.g. ceiling not breaking after wall breaks).
  7. Increased aerial special range when gained enough airtime.
  8. Tweaked destruction behavior for player.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link