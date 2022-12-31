UPDATE 0.0.13 - Floating plows

Hello everyone!

Happy new year! To fire off 2023, here's a playtest update! We just pushed build 0.0.13 and your Steam should update automatically.

This build contains the floating plows update. Those are featured on the Workhorse. You'll see that when lowering the plows, you are simply releasing them and allowing them to lay on their own weight. That way, you are not putting any pressure on the plows, they will follow the road curvatures and you keep a better directional control. In the end it makes a much more enjoyable experience. Also, Steam API has been implemented to the game for better functionality with Steam. Shouldn't change anything from your backend but let us know on Discord if you have problems launching the game.

More work is already being made on other topics and will be featured in the next update, including controller vibration, UI updates, and more.

Cheers,

Eric

-----------------CHANGELOG-----------------

Snow Plow version 0.0.13

Added

Added Steam API for future integrations.

Changed