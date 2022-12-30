Fixes:
- Reincarnation - Fix for Training Bugs
- Fix for battles occasionally freezing/locking
- Fix for shapeshifters sometimes being "stuck" in their shifted form
- Fix for mega-boost jewels and some other items not selling for the correct currency
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update