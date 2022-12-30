 Skip to content

Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 30 December 2022

v0.10.52

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Reincarnation - Fix for Training Bugs
  • Fix for battles occasionally freezing/locking
  • Fix for shapeshifters sometimes being "stuck" in their shifted form
  • Fix for mega-boost jewels and some other items not selling for the correct currency

