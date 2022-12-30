 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

171 update for 30 December 2022

Patch 0.5.34.38

Share · View all patches · Build 10234584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

  • Reformulation of jobs, now there is no time limit to complete the job, there is a maximum payment, which decreases as the player takes time to complete the delivery or if he commits infractions during the journey;
  • Being wanted by the police or criminals does not cancel the current job, in which case the job is paused until the player loses the police.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • When the player dies, the current job is cancelled;
  • Added a null radio that allows you to turn it off without having to reduce the volume using the X key as was the case previously;
  • Possibility of car headlights and lanterns breaking with collisions;
  • Increased protagonist's breath;
  • The vest is only deducted when the protagonist is hit by gunfire;
  • Removed the possibility of vehicles disappearing at a very close range when out of the player's view;
  • Added limit for assaulting pedestrians;
  • Horn implemented on the bikes;
  • Improved police siren sounds;
  • Siren has been added to ambulances;
  • The spare tire texture of some bodykits has been updated;
  • Some car models with a lower intensity of dirt and wear;
  • When starting the game for the first time, the resolution of the user's monitor is automatically identified among the resolutions available in the settings;
  • Occasional optimizations.

CORRECTIONS

  • In some situations, the footer subtitles did not appear with the correct information in the menu;
  • Fixed some objects that spawn already destroyed on the map;
  • Rework on the collision of some interior objects that blocked the player's movement;
  • When running over criminals during a turf showdown, the kill did not count towards the objective to conquer the turf;
  • When being relocated after crossing the boundary of the map, the movement of the vehicle was blocked;
  • When selecting “invert camera” in the settings, the camera movement was inverted on the wrong axis;
  • Some bodykit names in the mechanic shop were duplicated;
  • When saving the game, grenades in the armory were not saved;
  • Fixed some situations where vehicles could be found tilted, overturned or overlapped across the map;
  • Fixed some situations where parked cars went flying.

Changed files in this update

171 Content Depot 1269371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link