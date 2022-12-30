Patch 0.5.34.38

GAMEPLAY
- Reformulation of jobs, now there is no time limit to complete the job, there is a maximum payment, which decreases as the player takes time to complete the delivery or if he commits infractions during the journey;
- Being wanted by the police or criminals does not cancel the current job, in which case the job is paused until the player loses the police.
IMPROVEMENTS
- When the player dies, the current job is cancelled;
- Added a null radio that allows you to turn it off without having to reduce the volume using the X key as was the case previously;
- Possibility of car headlights and lanterns breaking with collisions;
- Increased protagonist's breath;
- The vest is only deducted when the protagonist is hit by gunfire;
- Removed the possibility of vehicles disappearing at a very close range when out of the player's view;
- Added limit for assaulting pedestrians;
- Horn implemented on the bikes;
- Improved police siren sounds;
- Siren has been added to ambulances;
- The spare tire texture of some bodykits has been updated;
- Some car models with a lower intensity of dirt and wear;
- When starting the game for the first time, the resolution of the user's monitor is automatically identified among the resolutions available in the settings;
- Occasional optimizations.
CORRECTIONS
- In some situations, the footer subtitles did not appear with the correct information in the menu;
- Fixed some objects that spawn already destroyed on the map;
- Rework on the collision of some interior objects that blocked the player's movement;
- When running over criminals during a turf showdown, the kill did not count towards the objective to conquer the turf;
- When being relocated after crossing the boundary of the map, the movement of the vehicle was blocked;
- When selecting “invert camera” in the settings, the camera movement was inverted on the wrong axis;
- Some bodykit names in the mechanic shop were duplicated;
- When saving the game, grenades in the armory were not saved;
- Fixed some situations where vehicles could be found tilted, overturned or overlapped across the map;
- Fixed some situations where parked cars went flying.
