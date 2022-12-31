 Skip to content

Iron Rebellion update for 31 December 2022

Point capture fixes, ping system fixes, Broke spitfire animations, will fix Mon

Patchnotes via Steam Community

:) ALSO MAKE SURE TO UPDATE! AS THE NEW SERVERS ARE RUNNING IN UPDATED BUILD. if not there will be no players in the game for you.

