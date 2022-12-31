:) ALSO MAKE SURE TO UPDATE! AS THE NEW SERVERS ARE RUNNING IN UPDATED BUILD. if not there will be no players in the game for you.
Iron Rebellion update for 31 December 2022
Point capture fixes, ping system fixes, Broke spitfire animations, will fix Mon
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Iron Rebellion Depot Depot 1192901
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update