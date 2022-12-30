 Skip to content

Paresis update for 30 December 2022

Paresis v1.2 - DIFFICULTY REWORK v2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • AI 3 Bathroom will now turn off less frequently and will stay off for less time on Normal Difficulty.
  • All lights, except Basement on Hardcore, that turn off on all Difficulties, will now turn off less often and stay off for less time.

