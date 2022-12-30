 Skip to content

Gummings update for 30 December 2022

Gummings II

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gummings II update makes Gummings more challenging. There is certain amount of each tool in use and you need to choose, which path to walk to. You can use stopper to turn gummings to another path.

