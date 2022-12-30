Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.212) - Minor Update

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.213) - Minor Update
- Remapped The Hunting Grounds, Shadow Thicket.
- Added several new level 30 weapons/armors.
- Added Arman's Rockhaven quest line.
