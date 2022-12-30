projectM 2.0 pre1

A complete revamp of projectM with many bugfixes and improvements to help with stability and reliability.
- Complete rewrite of the user frontend (window management, audio capturing and configuration handling).
- Fixed display & crash issues with the on-screen menu.
- Improved visual quality of rendered lines in waveforms and shapes.
- Fixed waveform types and rendering code.
- Added support for instanced shape rendering.
- Built-in noise textures are now properly generated with four instead of only one color channel.
- A few code parser and shader translation fixes to improve compatibility with some presets.
- Numerous crash fixes.
