NEW UPDATE! MAURICE: IN THE PREDATOR'S NEST V2.0 - NEW MAP AND NEW FEATURES

Hey guys, happy holidays everyone! I hope you are enjoying your wonderful life on this holiday.

Thank you very much for all the beautiful messages you have written to me, you really make me very happy :)

I would like to introduce you to the new map "Nigtmare Holiday" again...

Holiday Nightmare

In this map you will have to move through a snow storm that lashes the mountains with its strong currents of wind and snow, and of course, a very famous reindeer will be hunting you at all times.

NEW FEATURES

New map "Holiday Nightmare"

New main menu

Skip map feature in matchmaking

BUGS

Fixed bugs while choosing predator/survivor

Fixed main menu voice chat bug

Fixed some misspellings (Thanks to all the English speakers who helped me find these errors)

Fixed some bugs on the AI

Fixed title screen fake loading bug

Fixed some slippery parts on the map

Fixed predator jump

Fixed walking and get killed by predator while you are on the boat

I'm going to be honest... I've fixed many more bugs and added new features but these are the only ones I remember.

Once again, thank you all very much and enjoy your holidays!