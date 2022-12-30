NEW UPDATE! MAURICE: IN THE PREDATOR'S NEST V2.0 - NEW MAP AND NEW FEATURES

Hey guys, happy holidays everyone! I hope you are enjoying your wonderful life on this holiday.
Thank you very much for all the beautiful messages you have written to me, you really make me very happy :)
I would like to introduce you to the new map "Nigtmare Holiday" again...
Holiday Nightmare
In this map you will have to move through a snow storm that lashes the mountains with its strong currents of wind and snow, and of course, a very famous reindeer will be hunting you at all times.
NEW FEATURES
- New map "Holiday Nightmare"
- New main menu
- Skip map feature in matchmaking
BUGS
- Fixed bugs while choosing predator/survivor
- Fixed main menu voice chat bug
- Fixed some misspellings (Thanks to all the English speakers who helped me find these errors)
- Fixed some bugs on the AI
- Fixed title screen fake loading bug
- Fixed some slippery parts on the map
- Fixed predator jump
- Fixed walking and get killed by predator while you are on the boat
I'm going to be honest... I've fixed many more bugs and added new features but these are the only ones I remember.
Once again, thank you all very much and enjoy your holidays!
Changed files in this update