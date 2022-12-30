 Skip to content

projectM Music Visualizer update for 30 December 2022

projectM 2.0 pre1

Build 10233812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A complete revamp of projectM with many bugfixes and improvements to help with stability and reliability.

  • Complete rewrite of the user frontend (window management, audio capturing and configuration handling).
  • Fixed display & crash issues with the on-screen menu.
  • Improved visual quality of rendered lines in waveforms and shapes.
  • Fixed waveform types and rendering code.
  • Added support for instanced shape rendering.
  • Built-in noise textures are now properly generated with four instead of only one color channel.
  • A few code parser and shader translation fixes to improve compatibility with some presets.
  • Numerous crash fixes.

