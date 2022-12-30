 Skip to content

Outpath: First Journey update for 30 December 2022

Update 1.0.9 - Another patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

A prompt didn't hide when eating or drinking things so I fixed it.
Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:
  • Eating/drinking things now hides the prompt correctly.

Have a nice day.

David

